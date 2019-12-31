Trending :
UP To Move Centre For Ban On PFI

The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to seek a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to seek a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI). Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told media persons after a Cabinet meeting that UP police has sufficient evidence on the role of the PFI, described as an affiliate organisation of the banned extremist outfit SIMI, in the violence which marred anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in various parts of UP. The UP Deputy chief minister remarked that members of PFI had incited protesters to violence in Meerut and other parts of the state. The UP police have also reportedly recovered objectionable literature from detained members of PFI.

According to KP Maurya, investigations established that violence in many such protests was the handiwork of PFI. While initially 9 PFI members were arrested, after further inquiries and investigation, over 20 members of the organisation were held. PFI is said to be active in 13 states and has been banned by several governments.

The UP Deputy chief Minister said that activities of SIMI will not be tolerated under any circumstances. It would be crushed if it resurfaces in any form, he added. The UP director general of police had also called for a ban on PFI.

