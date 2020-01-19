Women beaten to death by men accused of abusing her minor daughter

Kanpur : A 36-year-old woman was beaten to death by men who were accused of molesting her minor daughter and were out on bail, a senior police official said on Saturday.

The women and her sister, who were witness in the 2018 molestation case, were assaulted by the men and admitted to hospitals here. The woman succumbed to her injuries at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital on Friday while her 26-year-old sister is battling for life at a private hospital in Chakeri.

Superintendent of Police (Kanpur East) Raj Kumar Agarwal said, "Three persons have been arrested and raids are being conducted for the arrest of another elusive accused, Chand Babu.

Two other accused persons were arrested on Saturday following a police encounter."

The police had arrested all the four accused in the molestation case after registering a case under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, but the accused had got bail from the court.