Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 16 August 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 16 August 2021. Let's begin...



How to Download Covid Vaccination Certificate from Apps and Websites

We all know that the Covid-19 vaccine certificate is mandatory to travel outside the country. Travelling within the country also gets easier with it. Many government and private offices are also making it compulsory for their staff to submit their Covid-19 vaccine certificate. Here we have listed out a few apps and websites from where you can download your Covid-19 vaccine certificate.

Apple iPhone 13 series may be priced similar to the iPhone 12; Find probable cost

As per a report by TrendForce, Apple has decided not to increase prices for the iPhone 13 this year, despite improvements to the screen, cameras, and battery. Apple is likely to launch its iPhone 13 lineup next month. The next generation of iPhones is anticipated to come in the same four variants similar to the iPhone 12.

Xiaomi accidentally confirms Redmi 10 launch and specifications

Xiaomi briefly mentioned in a blog post that Redmi 10 will be available in three different variants. The Redmi 10 is expected to come with a punch-hole display, quad rear cameras and the latest MIUI experience. The specifications, images and other important details of the Redmi 10 have apparently been published prematurely by a blog post on Xiaomi's global website Mi.com.

WhatsApp Update: Top Three New Features for iOS and Android Users

The Messenger WhatsApp app has recently released a set of new features and updates for its Android and iOS apps. The company has announced joinable calls, view once and more. There is a lot to explore in the new WhatsApp app update. Here are the top three new features in WhatsApp for iOS and Android that you should be using right now.

Products to Arrive in the next Apple Event

Apple is expected to launch new iPhones, Apple Watches, updated AirPods, refurbished iPad minis and redesigned MacBook Pros, according to a report by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Apple is expected to host an event in September where it is expected to launch the iPhone 13.

Battlegrounds Mobile India clocks 50M downloads on Play Store: Krafton

South Korean video game developer Krafton on Monday announced that its battle game Battlegrounds Mobile India has clocked 50 million downloads on Play Store. The company also said that it will be making announcements on the iOS version of the game very soon on Battlegrounds Mobile India social media channels.

OPPO sets up Camera Innovation Lab at its R&D Centre in Hyderabad

Smartphone brand OPPO on Monday announced that it has set up a camera innovation lab at its R&D centre in Hyderabad. The lab is designed to develop localised features, camera solutions using AI and focus on developing imaging software for a better user experience.





