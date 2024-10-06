CM Revanth Reddy invites Oppn for talks on Musi

Hyderabad: Amid the raging controversy and slugfest between the government and the opposition parties such as BRS and BJP on the issue of Musi Riverfront Development Project, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday announced his government’s readiness to constitute a committee with BRS, BJP and Congress members to suggest measures for the rehabilitation of the displaced persons. He also invited BJP leader and MP Eatala Rajender and BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao for talks at the Secretariat on all issues related to this project.

The CM said that the government believed in adopting practical measures and would like to take the opinion of all, unlike former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and KTR who stayed in farmhouses like ‘zamindars’ and did not address the concerns of the poor languishing in slums. Taking a dig at KCR and KTR, he observed that both should donate some land at their farmhouses, if they are really committed to the welfare of the poor.

Revanth Reddy was launching a scathing attack on the opposition while taking part in the 95th birth anniversary celebrations of Congress leader G Venkataswamy aka Kaka. He said, “We are not expecting the opposition to donate their assets, but they can at least make some good suggestions with their experience.” He felt that the opposition was behaving more like the ‘Kalakeya gang’ and obstructing the government from doing good to the poor.

Revanth Reddy said his government was ready to construct houses for the displaced at Malakpet Race Court and Amberpet Police Academy in Hyderabad. Eatala praised Narendra Modi for developing the Sabarmati riverfront. The same leader was opposing and raising objections to the Musi development project, he added. The CM appealed to all the people living along the Musi River not to get carried away by the false propaganda by the opposition parties. He assured that the government would protect every single displaced person and take the responsibility of providing alternatives to every affected family.