MLC polls see no untowards incident in Karimnagar district

Karimnagar: The Medak-Nizamabad-Karimnagar-Adilabad graduates’ and teachers’ MLC elections in Karimnagar district were conducted peacefully on Thursday, with no untoward incidents reported.

Voters, including graduates, government employees, and teachers, cast their votes at 85 graduates’ polling stations and 18 teachers’ polling stations. District Collector Pamela Satpathy confirmed that the election process remained smooth and well-managed.

The ballot boxes will be securely stored in strong rooms at BR Ambedkar Stadium, Karimnagar. Election staff from 15 districts transported ballot boxes and materials to the stadium under tight security until midnight on Thursday.

A total of 56 candidates contested for the graduates’ MLC seat, while 15 candidates vied for the teachers’ seat. The election process involved 103 presiding officers, 312 polling officers, 36 reserve staff, 36 micro observers, and 12 sector officers, totaling 451 personnel on duty in the district.

In many locations, polling extended beyond 4 pm to accommodate voters who arrived on time, with some polling stations operating until 6 or 7 pm.

Election Returning Officer and Collector Satpathy visited multiple polling stations, including the Graduate Polling Station at Government Girls Junior College on Doctor Street and the Teachers’ MLC Polling Station at Government Women’s Degree College.

At the Graduate Polling Station in Government Primary School, Mukrampura, the Collector herself cast her vote, along with Additional Collector Praful Desai, who also exercised his voting rights at the same location.