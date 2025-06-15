Substandard BT Road in Gadwal Triggers Corruption Allegations: Youth Group Demands Action

Gadwal: Substandard 5 km BT road laid below the Mucchonipally Reservoir in Gattu Mandal using just a paper-thin layer of tar – Allegation of Corruption

– Macherla Prakash, District President, All India Ambedkar Yuvajana Sangham

Jogulamba Gadwal District, Gattu Mandal – Macherla Prakash, the District President of the All India Ambedkar Yuvajana Sangham, has alleged that a blacktop (BT) road laid over 5 kilometers below the Mucchonipally reservoir in Gattu mandal was constructed with poor quality material. The road, according to him, has been built using a thin “paper layer” of bitumen, indicating gross negligence and corruption.

He demanded that both the contractor responsible for the construction and the officials who failed in their supervisory duties be booked under relevant legal provisions. Prakash pointed out that across the Gadwal constituency, substandard roads — including BT and CC (cement concrete) roads — are being laid frequently, reflecting systemic corruption and misuse of public funds.

He urged the District Collector of Gadwal to respond immediately and take stringent action against the culprits. He further stated that a formal complaint will be submitted to the Collector during tomorrow's public grievance hearing (Praja Vani).

Participants: The protest and press meet included participation from Puttaprasad, Krupakar, Mark Praveen, among others.

Overview:

A wave of public concern has emerged in Gattu Mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district following revelations that a 5-kilometer blacktop (BT) road laid under the Mucchonipally Reservoir is of substandard quality. The issue was brought to light by the All India Ambedkar Yuvajana Sangham, led by its district president, Macherla Prakash.

Allegations:

The road was allegedly constructed with just a "paper-thin" layer of bitumen.

Public funds meant for infrastructure were misused.

There is suspicion of corruption by the contractor.

Officials failed to enforce construction standards or supervise adequately...

Macherla Prakash emphasized that this is not an isolated incident. He claimed that across the Gadwal constituency, such substandard road works are common — especially in rural mandals — where contractors, with or without collusion from local officials, allegedly execute works that visibly deteriorate within months.

Demands:

1. Immediate registration of criminal cases against the contractor.

2. Legal action against government officials who failed in their supervisory responsibilities.

3. An independent quality audit of the newly constructed road.

4. Prompt action from the District Collector.

5. Use of quality materials and proper thickness as per government norms in future road projects.

Public Impact:

The poor condition of rural roads affects:

Commuters and transport services — especially during monsoon.

Farmers who rely on these roads for market access.

School-going children and emergency services (ambulances, etc.).

Such substandard work not only puts lives at risk but also signifies a breach of trust between the government and citizens.

Next Steps:

Prakash announced that his organization will submit a formal complaint during the Praja Vani (Public Grievance Day) to be held tomorrow. They also plan to mobilize the local public if no action is taken within a reasonable time.

Political Implications:

This complaint comes at a time when the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government is under pressure to uphold transparency and curb corruption. Public grievances like this, if not resolved swiftly, could dent the administration’s credibility, especially in rural development initiatives.

Conclusion:

The allegations from the All India Ambedkar Yuvajana Sangham demand immediate and unbiased inquiry. If substantiated, strong punitive action must be taken to ensure accountability and restore public confidence in infrastructure development.

Note: The district administration has yet to issue an official response. Further developments are awaited.