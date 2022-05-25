TRS govt failed to clear crop loan waiver of farmers, flays MP Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress on Wednesday came down heavily on the TRS government over the waiver of crop loans of farmers. Former Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president captain Uttam Kumar Reddy stated the TRS government has failed to fulfil the promise of waiving off crop loans upto Rs 1 lakh.

Addressing a public meeting on the Day 4 of Rachabanda/Rythu Bharsoa Yatra in Nalgonda district, the Uttam Kumar said banks have reportedly held the accounts of over 31 lakh farmers across the State for non-payment of the loan dues.

Nalgonda MP alleged that the State government had promised to waive off crop loans upto Rs 1 lakh and so far, the government has cleared only two statements, Rs 25,000 were waived off in 2020 and Rs 37,000 were cleared in August 2021 and added that Rs 20,164.20 crore was allocated in annual budgets since 2018 for waiver of crop loans but the TRS government released only Rs 1,171.38 crore in two installments. He demanded the government to credit Rs 18,000 crore to the bank accounts of over 31 lakh farmers to ensure the renewal of their crop loans.

Similarly, former minister Dr J Geetha Reddy said the promises made in the Warangal Declaration would drastically reform the farming sector after Congress forms the government in the next elections.