Upadhyayula Chandrashekar is new TNGO State Secy
Karimnagar: UpadhyayulaChandrashekar was unanimously elected as TNGO State Secretary. Chandrashekar, who is in the position of superintendent at Kondagattu Anjaneyaswamy Temple, has continued as a TNGO State Executive Committee member for many years. Chandrashekar, who was elected as the State Secretary, was felicitated with flowers by State President Maram Jagadishwar and Secretary Mujib, while Karimnagar and Jagtial District Presidents and Secretaries Srinivan Reddy, Lakshman Rao, Nagender Reddy, Amarender Reddy, Srinivas, Narasimha Swamy and Prabhakar Reddy congratulated him.
