KONE India expands operations with a new office in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

With this expansion, the prominent provider of elevators, escalators, and automation solutions underscores a commitment to elevated service quality for customers in the region.

KONE Elevators India is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. With the expansion, this leading elevator, escalator, and automation solutions manufacturer emphasizes upon enhanced service for customers in this region.

The new office, located on Ulloor-Akkulam Road, will cater to KONE India’s existing projects such as Sun Tech Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., SFS Retreat, Favourite Homes, Techno Park, Infosys and Artech Projects in Trivandrum as well as the upcoming projects in the area. It will also be an exhibition center for elevator design, features & technology. KONE India's sales, installation, and service teams, based locally, will work with customers in Thiruvananthapuram and surrounding areas.

“The opening of our new office in Thiruvananthapuram speaks of KONE's continued progress and commitment toward serving customers across India. As we expand our presence, we continue our focus on delivering innovative, sustainable solutions for our customers" said Mr. Amit Gossain, Managing Director- KONE India and South Asia. “This office will play a pivotal role in strengthening our presence in Southern Kerala, further enhancing the quality of service and support we provide, thus driving forward our vision of urban development,” he added.

KONE has a robust network in India and is well established in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors with a significant focus on sustainability.

