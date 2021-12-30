Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 30 December 2021
- 30 Dec 2021 5:19 AM GMT
The Andhra Pradesh Medical Health Department has issued key directives on the covid vaccination process for teenagers and the booster dose. The government has released guidelines on the vaccination process to this extent. The vaccination registration process for those aged 15-18 will start from January 1 and issued instructions for vaccination for those aged 15 to 18 from January 3, 2022.Read More
- 30 Dec 2021 5:18 AM GMT
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the inaugural function of the distribution of hiked pension on January 1 in Guntur. State Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita directed the officials to make arrangements to make the event to be held in Pratipada successful. The Home Minister was accompanied by MLAs Thalashila Raghuram, Lella Appireddy, Collector Vivek Yadav, and Urban District SP Arif Hafeez to inspect the helipad space, vehicle parking, and assembly hall arrangements during the Chief Minister's visit to Pratipada on Wednesday.Read More