Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh News Today 4 March 2022

Live Updates today on 4 March 2022: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break

Live Updates

  • Telangana likely to go mask free by this summer
    4 March 2022 7:36 AM GMT

    Telangana likely to go mask free by this summer

    With the decline in COVID-19 cases, people are uncertainty over wearing masks in the public places. While some people are stepping out without wearing masks, few are afraid of being imposed fines for violating 'no-mask' rule.Read more

  • 4 March 2022 7:08 AM GMT

    A couple of road accidents took place at different places in Krishna district on Friday morning where two buses collided with each other in Kankipada mandal in one incident while in another incident, a tempo vehicle collided with a lorry parked at Tiruvuru. A total of 18 people were injured in these two accidents.Read more

  • 4 March 2022 5:56 AM GMT

    In a tragic incident, Nuzvid IIIT student Mandala Ramunaidu (16) committed suicide by stabbing himself on Thursday. Ramanaidu of PUC first year student of Darmasinghe of Gurla mandal of Vizianagaram District staying at the I2 Hostel in the campus. He went to classes on Thursday morning and had lunch in the mess in the afternoon.Read more

  • 4 March 2022 5:51 AM GMT

    Kurupam (Vizianagaram): In an unfortunate incident a student of a government hostel dies of snake bike and two more are seriously fell sick. This incident occurred in AP government's managed Jyotiba phule welfare hostel for backward class students in Kurupam of Vizianagaram district on midnight of Thursday.Read more

