Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 14 July 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 14 July 2021. Let's begin...



Instagram launches Security Checkup feature to secure users account Instagram launches a new feature called Security Checkup, which will help people keep their accounts secure. In a blog post, Instagram says Security Checkup will "guide people, whose accounts may have been hacked, through the steps needed to secure them.

Apple Granted Patent for iPhone Periscope Lens Scheduled for 2022 We may soon see an iPhone periscope lens in one or more models in next year's lineup, and Apple has now been granted a patent for one implementation of the optical technology. A periscope lens could comfortably allow 10x optical zoom in an iPhone …

Apple Launches MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 Series Apple has released the MagSafe battery pack for its iPhone 12 series. One of the magnetic batteries costs $ 99 (roughly ₹ 7,374), and you can order one right now on Apple's website. For some people, the website shows delivery between July 22 and July 26.

Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge to change copy-paste style Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge are planning to roll out a big update that will change the copy-paste style on Windows, Android and macOS. The new API should make it much easier for users to copy different types of application files to the system, then paste them into the browser, and vice versa, according to the report.

Apple to ship 90 million 'iPhone 13' units by the end of 2021: Bloomberg Apple expects to ship 90 million units of "iPhone 13" by the end of 2021, as per a Bloomberg new report. Apple is asking its suppliers to speed up the production of the next-generation iPhone, almost two months ahead of the announcement. Apple orders around 75 million units of a new iPhone for its launch period.

Cisco elevates Daisy Chittilapilly as India, SAARC President Networking giant Cisco on Tuesday announced to elevate Daisy Chittilapilly as president of its India and SAARC operations from August 1. Chittilapilly, Managing Director for Cisco's Digital Transformation Office, will replace Sameer Garde, who recently announced his decision to join the social sector after four years at Cisco.

Oppo Launches Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno 6 5G smartphones today Oppo launches the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and the Oppo Reno 6, in India. Both are 5G enabled smartphones, featuring MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and the Dimensity 900. Oppo brought camera features like Bokeh Flare Portrait video modes and better lighting and low light performance. The devices support fast charging at up to 65W, improved gaming software features and sensors on the front and back for 360-degree light sensing.



