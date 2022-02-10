Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 10 February 2022
- 10 Feb 2022 6:33 AM GMT
The Tollywood delegation headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to discuss on movie ticket prices along with other issues. Celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, Posani Krishna Murali, Niranjan Reddy and Ali will meet CM Jagan. It is learned that the government has already set up a committee to decide the price of movie tickets.Read more
- 10 Feb 2022 6:28 AM GMT
The TRS MPs on Thursday moved a privilege motion against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the latter's statement on Andhra Pradesh bifurcation in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. He said that passing the Andhra Pradesh reorganisation bill is the most 'shameful manner' in the two houses of parliament. TRS party Secretary General K Keshava Rao, MP Santosh Kumar, Suresh Reddy, Lingaiah Yadav met Rajya Sabha secretary general on Wednesday and issued a statement saying that the Prime Minister has made insulting remarks at Telangana state. The remarks attempts to show both of houses of parliament in most bad and contemptuous manner, denigrating, demeaning and procedures and proceedings of the House and its functioning.Read more
- 10 Feb 2022 6:24 AM GMT
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed displeasure over the traffic jam incident during his visit to Visakhapatnam. It is learned that CM YS Jagan visited Visakhapatnam on Wednesday as part of his visit to Sri Sharda Peetham. However, during the CM's visit, the authorities imposed traffic restrictions in the city for hours. CM Jagan expressed deep dissatisfaction over this and directed the state DGP to conduct an immediate inquiry. Authorities were questioned why the traffic was stopped for hours. He became serious about the authorities as to why people were being harassed. He made it clear that such incidents would not be repeated in the future.Read more