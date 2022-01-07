Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 7 January 2022
Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 7 January 2022
Live Updates today on 7 January 2022: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break
- 7 Jan 2022 7:40 AM GMT
The Manuguru police issued notices to Vanama Rahavendra Rao's house asking him to attend for an inquiry in a case registered against him in 2001. The notice also asked him to appear before Manuguru ASP Sabarish by 12.30 pm. Uncertainity prevailed over the arrest of Vanama Raghavendra Rao in Palwancha family suicide case. When the reports of his arrest hit the headlines, the Kothagudem police said that they have not yet found Raghavendra Rao. Meanwhile, bandh is being continued in Kothagudem demanding action against Raghavendra Rao.Read more
- 7 Jan 2022 6:43 AM GMT
The Telangana State Intermediate Board of Education (TSBIE) will release the marks memo of the first year intermediate students at 5 pm today. Students can download the marks memos from the official site -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The intermediate board also passed the students who failed in the first year intermediate exams by according minimum marks. Also, it provided an opportunity for the students to get back the fee paid for recounting and reverification of answer scripts. The board also told the students to cancel their applications for recounting and reverification of answer scripts from 5 pm today to January 17. Also, the fees paid can be collected from their respective colleges from February 1.Read more
- 7 Jan 2022 6:09 AM GMT
Krishna District SP Siddharth Kaushal received the DGBRD-D (Director General, Bureau of Police Research and Development) Disc Award. The award was announced by the Central Government for introducing video conferencing to everyone before covid to enable the people to lodge complaints and solving the problems through a Spandana program.Read more
- 7 Jan 2022 5:46 AM GMT
Vijayawada Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a woman accused of committing a series of thefts on trains and recovered Rs. 8.54 lakh worth of gold jewellery. According to the Railway Police, Khushbu Suresh Jain from Moharampet, Visakhapatnam, along with his family members boarded a train from Ahmedabad to Visakhapatnam on the 3rd of this month. Her mother slept with a handbag containing gold jewellery.Read more
- 7 Jan 2022 5:33 AM GMT
CM YS Jagan will inaugurate the MIG layouts under the Jagananna Smart Township Scheme on the 13th at the Amaravati Township near the Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri. About 600 plots are being made available with each one ranging from 200 sq. Yards to 240 sq. Yards, CRDA Commissioner Vijaya Krishnan said in a statement. He said that the applications and allocations will be made online.Read more