February 2 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Netflix lets manually remove shows and movies from "Continue Watching" list

Netflix has finally added the option for users to remove shows manually and movies from their "Continue Watching" list. A small but welcome update.

Technology Budget 2022: 5G Auction, E-Passports, Digital Education, Rupee and More

Telecom Sector:

- Spectrum auctions to be held in 2022 to enable 5G mobile services to roll out by 2023.

- Optical fibre cables will be laid out in all villages and to be completed by 2025.

On World Wetlands Day, social organization reaffirms commitment to plant mangroves in Sundarbans

World Wetlands Day is observed to underscore the protection and importance of wetlands, which are critically important for biodiversity and for natural cycles to continue unhindered.

Budget 2022: Post Budget Quotes from the EdTech Leaders

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 on February 1, which significantly received a positive response from the corporate sector. Here is how the EdTech Leaders reacted to the announcements made by the finance minister.

Wordle will be free forever; right-click and save the whole game

Wordle is the pandemic game we didn't know we needed, so there's understandably some hope that its new owner, The New York Times, will eventually make it easier for everyone and keep Wordle free forever.

Beware of BRATA malware! It can steal money via banking apps

BRATA malware new variant can steal money and reset your phone. The BRATA malware was initially identified in 2019 and now it has surfaced with a new variant that can steal money from bank apps and wipe out data from Android devices.

YouTube video player has a new look on Android and iOS

YouTube is rolling out a new interface to its mobile app's full-screen player should make it easier to like or dislike a video, see comments, and share what you're watching.



