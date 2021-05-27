Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know in Tech on 27 May 2021

Welcome to Today Tech News Updates - Here are the top seven things you must know about that happened in Tech with The Hans India on 27 May 2021.

Facebook to restrict accounts that spread fake news

Facebook has promised to take stricter measures against users who spread misinformation and fake news. The US-based social media giant Facebook is introducing penalties to deal with criminals by restricting their accounts.

Twitter Spaces comes to mobile and desktop web

Twitter has made it possible to join Spaces from a desktop and mobile web browser. Previous Twitter slots were only available on Android and iOS apps. Users can now also join a Spaces room from a browser. Twitter has been making some quick updates to Spaces after it expanded the feature to more users.

Sony PS5 pre-orders to go live at noon today: You can buy it here

The PlayStation 5 has been one of the toughest purchases of this year, with limited stocks that sell out in seconds. However, fans in the country can try their luck again today to pre-order PS5 as it will be available through multiple online retailers. Sony launched the PS5 in India earlier this year in February. However, this time around, only the standard edition of the PS5 will be available, which costs ₹ 49,990.

OnePlus Teases Launch of 'Something New', Hints at OnePlus Nord 2 Debut in India

OnePlus has teased the arrival of "something new" to India. There is no clarity on what that could be, but since the OnePlus 9 series was introduced in March, the company will likely introduce the next-generation OnePlus Nord phones. Rumours claim that OnePlus may be preparing to launch OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

Realme Launches 5G Version of its Narzo 30 Smartphone

Realme has launched the 5G version of its Narzo 30 smartphone. Realme Narzo 30 5G was launched globally and came with similar specifications to the Realme 8 5G, available in India. Realme Narzo 30 5G is also confirmed to launch soon in India. However, it is expected to be different from the global version as the Realme 8 5G is already available in India.

Sony PS5 India pre-orders sold out like hot cakes

PlayStation 5 stocks once again sold out like hot cakes in few minutes. India pre-orders for the PS5 went live at 12 noon on Thursday, May 27, and all the stocks disappeared in minutes, as you would expect. However, Amazon was the only one to show the PS5 in stock for several minutes. Flipkart went from "coming soon" to "sold out" even before 12 pm, like earlier.

"Concerned About Safety Of Indian Staff After Police Visit", Twitter

On Thursday, Twitter said that he was concerned for the safety of his staff in India, days after police visited his office as part of an investigation into the social media company's tagging of certain posts as manipulated.