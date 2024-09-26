Minimalistic Jewellery Pieces for Festive Outfits

When it comes to festive dressing, the right jewellery can effortlessly elevate your look. But more isn't always better. Minimalistic jewellery, with its understated elegance, enhances traditional Indian attire without overwhelming your outfit. Whether it’s a saree, lehenga, or anarkali, these sleek pieces ensure you dazzle without going overboard.

Here’s a curated list of minimalistic diamond jewellery that pairs well with festive ensembles, adding just the right amount of sparkle:

Minimalistic Diamond Hoop Earrings

Traditional and festive, diamond hoops are a must-have for the season. Their circular body adds a subtle glimmer to your face, perfectly complimenting outfits like sarees or kurtis. Opt for lightweight, modern hoops (as opposed to heavy chandbalis) without danglers to add a dash of glamour to both casual and formal festive attires. They are also the perfect accompaniments to pulled back hairstyles or elaborate updos and complement festive flowers in your hair.

Wrap Around Diamond Solitaire Ring

A Wrap-around diamond solitaire ring keeps you on trend with its stacked effect while creating a refined statement. Its minimal design, features a delicate wrap design, showcasing a series of Pavé- set diamonds that falls gracefully around the band, making it an instant show stealer. Whether you are attending a pooja or a grand reception, this ring is a subtle yet striking touch to add to both contemporary and traditional Indian wear.

One String Bracelets / Tennis Bracelets

The tennis bracelet is the epitome of understated luxury. With its line of small, precisely set diamonds, it adds a graceful touch to any festive outfit. Pair it with a silk saree or an embroidered lehenga, and it will sparkle just enough to catch attention without overpowering your look. The simplicity of the design ensures that it works well with multiple styles, making it a versatile festive staple.

Solitaire Pavé Pendant

The solitaire pavé pendant is the perfect blend of simplicity and sparkle. With a single diamond surrounded by a delicate pavé setting, this pendant gracefully enhances the neckline of your festive attire. Its sleek design works well with deep-cut blouses or elegant kurtas, adding a refined sparkle to your look without being overly flashy, ensuring you radiate elegance with ease.

Minimalistic jewellery is all about balance and refinement. These diamond pieces effortlessly accentuate your festive attire while keeping the look chic and polished.



(This article is authored by Toranj Mehta, VP – Marketing, De Beers Forevermark India)