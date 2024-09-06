Terrifying Leaked Clip Shows contestant Possessed on Latest MTV reality show Dark Scroll

MTV Dark Scroll, touted to be India's only paranormal reality show hosted by Amit Sadh, is sparking intense debate after a shocking clip went viral. The show was walking the fine line between reality and the supernatural, but this incident takes things to a whole new level.

The leaked video clip, shared by an Instagram user, has surfaced online showing contestant Mian Mian in a deeply disturbing state during an investigation. In the clip, Mian Mian is seen uncontrollably laughing, crying, and behaving erratically - actions that have left viewers to speculate wildly. Question is, is this a case of a mere panic attack or is there something far more sinister that has taken over her!

The most disturbing part? The channel has deliberately cut out this portion from the episode. And now has surfaced as a leaked video online by an Instagramer. It gets worse, Mian Mian took to her Instagram to retell what happened with a chilling post. She doesn’t remember anything from that night, and has absolutely no memory. It's like she blanked out. Interestingly, the post has mysteriously vanished from the popular social media platform. Luckily, a quick-thinking user managed to capture a screenshot and share it online.

Mian Mian turned to Instagram to share the screenshot. But the story doesn’t end there. Shortly after posting this, Mian Mian was reportedly asked to delete the story by the channel’s team, raising even more questions. Why would MTV want to suppress this footage? What really happened that night, and why was this part of the episode kept hidden from the public?

Check out- https://www.jiocinema.com/tv-shows/mtv-dark-scroll/1/trigger-warning/4012703