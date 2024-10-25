Komaki launches CAT 3.0 NXT electric fleet starting from Rs. 1,20,000

Komaki Electric Vehicle, a leading electric vehicle brand, introduced the new model of Cat 3.0 NXT before the festive season. The new model of CAT 3.0 NXT comes up with two battery variants, Graphene and LIPO4, which will now be available in Rs. 1,19,999 and 1,49,999. This eco-friendly e-fleet is aimed at last-mile delivery operators for all-day usage in a sustainable manner and strengthens the SMEs and MSMEs to flourish their businesses. Komaki is offering an introductory cashback offer of Rs. 7,500 on Cat 3.0 NXT till 31st October.

Komaki Cat 3.0 NXT is powered by app-based battery variants, Graphene and LIPO4. The company claims a range of 180+ km to 200+ km on a single charge, depending on the battery variant. The electric fleet is based on a solid metal body with convertible seats, offering ample space for seating and a loading capacity of up to 500 kg. It provides utility and convenience used for transporting both goods and passengers. The new Cat 3.0 NXT’s convertible design allows for seamless transformation into a loader, providing flexibility for diverse transportation needs.

“​Our vision at Komaki is to strengthen the small businesses to flourish their businesses at every corner around the nation through innovative, eclectic mobility solutions. The launch of CAT 3.0 NXT marks another significant milestone toward our goal, which will empower businesses to become eco-friendly and promote last-mile delivery operations,” said Gunjan Malhotra, Co-Founder of Komaki Electric Division.

In addition, the new Cat 3.0 NXT is packed with a host of features, including parking assist/cruise control, both sides special brake levers with incline locking, a Triple disc brake system, a Windshield with clear visibility, three gear mode with green eco sport turbo, Repair switch, Anti-theft lock, Self-diagnosis, Both side wide foot space. Furthermore, its convertible design allows a seamless transition into a loader; offering added flexibility to cater to diverse transportation requirements.