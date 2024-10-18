Hip-Hop Don't Stop- Raftaar and Ikka's Mantra For Hustle Season 4

India's ultimate rap battle is back, and it is primed to set the fire ablaze. MTV Hustle season 4, the biggest rap reality show and springboard for aspiring artists, kicks off on October 19. With first-time co-judges Raftaar and Ikka, the show promises a whirlwind of energy and talent, setting new benchmarks in the hip-hop landscape.

In an exclusive conversation with The Hans India, Raftaara and Ikka, iconic Indian rappers, reveal what makes this season a game-changer.

With MTV Hustle season 4 on the brink what can we expect?

This season is going to be nothing else but fire. With dynamic squad leaders and high-end talent, this season is going to go next level. You won’t see rappers just performing- they are going to set new standards in the hip hop domain. Every episode will be a whirlwind of energy and fire-packed performances, taking the vibe of the season to a whole new level.

This year RAGA is making a debut as a squad boss? What are you expecting?

We are expecting nothing short of spectacular. RAGA is family to us and with him debuting as a squad leader, it is going to unlock a new wave of excitement and creativity that will elevate the competition for sure. Especially with other mentors being equally dynamic, it is going to be one hell of a showdown.

What is this tuff between Hip Hop and Desi Hip Hop?

Honestly, there is no differentiation as such. It is our language, vibe and storytelling that adds the ‘Desi’ hint to hip-hop. Simply put, our unique way of doing it is what makes our hip-hop desi. We can do desi hip-hop in a lungi as much as in a tux. The previous seasons of Hustle are a testament to the fact that rap can be done in any form and this season is going to be more intense and authentic in every sense.

What are you looking for at MTV Hustle—an original rapper, an A-level performer, or a survivor?

You have to be all that and more. We are looking for someone who is a complete package- an A-grade rapper, jaw-dropping performer with a hint of a unique spark that makes them stay. Being good is not going to be enough- you have got to be original, consistent and an audience-charmer. How well you connect with the public will ultimately decide your fate on the show.

MTV Hustle has popularised rap as an art form. What impact do you think it has had on the rap landscape?

MTV Hustle has provided the much-needed platform we did not have when we started. Back in time, we had to struggle a lot to make ourselves heard, but now with shows like these next-generation of rappers are getting exposed to limitless opportunities. It is not only advancing the rap scene in India, but also putting the spotlight on raw talent.

How do you see rap music influencing youth culture in India?

Rap is gaining recognition as a unique artform, becoming the voice of youth. It is this popularity of rap music which has transformed it into a legitimate career choice for the youth. The prospect of achieving success and fame through this path is gaining momentum, significantly influencing youth culture in India. The ultimate power of words in rap is persuading youth to use their voice to make an impact.

What are you seeking in a Hustle season 4 winner?

A combination of talent, skills and versatility. It is not about merely having a stage presence, it goes far beyond that. The lyrical depth, compelling narrative and ability to connect with the audience on a personal level is what will leave a lasting mark in the hearts and minds of the public. And this is precisely someone who will take away the title of MTV Hustle 4 winner.

What is the future of rap in India?

To put in one line- the contestants you see on Hustle. Every year Hustle is bringing a new generation of artists who are bold, unapologetic, and determined to make their mark. Feeding on fresh perspectives, these artists are introducing new trends while staying true to the roots of hip-hop. With this season all set to unveil fresh talent, it is only going to get bigger.

A piece of advise for aspiring rappers?

Keep hustling because Hip Hop don’t stop. There is no shortcut to success- you have to refine your craft until it is polished enough to make an impact. And the grind does not stop there, it is an ongoing process. Doing all this while being true to yourself is what will not only earn you fame but self fulfillment as well. The most memorable rappers are the ones who bring something unique to the table.