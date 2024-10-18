LeapScholar Announces Pune’s Largest Study Abroad Fair: Gateway to Global Education

LeapScholar, a leading platform offering comprehensive study abroad services, has announced its upcoming Study Abroad Fair in Pune. The event will provide an opportunity to aspiring students to connect directly with university representatives from 60+ international colleges. The event will take place on Saturday, 19th October 2024 from 10 am to 5 pm at JW Marriott Hotel, Pune.

With more than 1500 students and parents expected to attend, the event will engage the attendees in one-on-one sessions with university representatives, gaining exclusive insights into courses, admission processes, scholarships, and student life in various countries. Some of the top countries from which the universities will be participating include the UK, Ireland, the USA, Canada, and Dubai.

With offline branches in various cities across India including Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur, and Ludhiana, Leap Scholar is committed to making the study abroad experience accessible to aspiring students. The recently opened Pune branch at Fergusson College Road is already doing a tremendous job of guiding students through the complexities of applying for international universities.

Additionally, the event will feature various partners to aid students. Firms like Leap Finance, Avanse, HDFC Credila, Auxilo, ICICI, IDFC, TATA Capital, Axis, Capital India Finance Ltd and UBI will be present to help students finance their study abroad dreams, while Casita will be present to assist with accommodation. Lastly, Easy Transfer will also be present for any payment gateway or Forex requirements students might have.

Arnav Kumar, Co-founder, LeapScholar, stated that “We want to meet students, talk with them and understand their needs while giving them access to the best possible partners to assist them with everything needed in their study abroad journey. It’s a very exciting time for us. With Maharashtra being one of the top states where students opt to study abroad, this fair will not only connect students with international universities, but will also open doors to new opportunities. As we establish offline centers across multiple cities in India, our goal remains clear: to help students seize the right opportunity and navigate their global education journey.”

University experts will provide personalized counseling to guide students and families in choosing the right path for their study abroad journey. This is complemented by value-added services such as IELTS preparation, financial counseling & education loans, accommodation, and more for all attendees.

Students aspiring to build international careers, as well as parents interested in gaining deeper insights into overseas education, are welcome to attend the fair. Registration is free and can be done through the website or directly by walk-in.