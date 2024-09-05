MTV Unveils Dark Scroll – Muqabla Anjaan Se - India’s only paranormal reality show

Get ready for spine-tingling chills and thrills as India's premier youth entertainment brand MTV announces India’s only paranormal reality show, MTV Dark Scroll – Muqabla Anjaan Se! Pioneering a pathbreaking blend of horror and reality genres, MTV’s new adrenaline-pumping show hosted by actor Amit Sadh will feature 9 Seekers investigating the unknown in Uttarakhand, across 7 haunted locations. Guiding them will be renowned paranormal expert Sarbajeet Mohanty, and psychic Pooja Vijay. MTV Dark Scroll in association with The Souled Store, premiered on 16th August, the show will stream every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 pm on JioCinema and 10 pm on MTV.

Guided by Amit, Sarbajeet, and Pooja, the Seekers will investigate chilling stories and face other-worldly challenges amidst the misty mountains and dense forests of Uttarakhand. The seekers will be tasked with a series of activities inside each haunted location using advanced entity-detection devices like Infrared Cameras, Electromagnetic Field Measures and Paranormal Investigation methods like the Estes Method. They will aim to complete their investigations successfully while withstanding the spooks as the show unfolds.

On the launch, Host Amit Sadh said – “This project is a groundbreaking experience for me. MTV Dark Scroll – Muqabla Anjaan Se is set to redefine reality television in India. The show will challenge everything you thought you know. I can't wait for fans and viewers to uncover this experience on MTV and JioCinema.”

Sarbajeet Mohanty, the founder of PAIRS (Parapsychology and Investigations Research Society) brings years of expertise in investigating paranormal phenomena, ensuring each encounter is grounded in research. He said, “The show is a first of its kind, and I am happy to be associated with it. I loved developing the concept on the field with the makers. The techniques and gadgets used will only help to understand the paranormal better. I urge the audiences to keep an open mind and know more, just like our Seekers.”

Pooja Vijay, co-founder, PAIRS with her extraordinary psychic abilities, adds another layer of depth to the investigations, sensing and communicating with the spectral entities that lurk in these haunted locales. She said, “With ‘MTV Dark Scroll – Muqabla Anjaan Se’, I am excited to open the paranormal world to the curious – believers and non-believers. There are many misconceptions in pop-culture about entities and their world. Through the investigations in the show and the journey of the Seekers, I’m sure audiences will get a new perspective of what a paranormal presence is.”

MTV Dark Scroll will introduce viewers and fans to immersive user-interactive experiences like never before with JioCinema’s innovative, cutting-edge multi-dimensional entertainment. JioCinema’s first-ever immersive 360 gaming experience, the MTV Dark Scroll game, will allow viewers to unlock haunted locations as the show progresses, making the viewing experience interactive and engaging. Additionally, MTV Dark Scroll uses thermal imaging technology, allowing viewers to switch between standard and thermal feeds at key moments. This enables exploration of temperature fluctuations and spotting paranormal entities alongside contestants. And last but not the least, to heighten the interactivity, JioCinema users can participate in the “Spooky Stories in 60 Seconds” contest to win prizes and see their stories featured on JioCinema!